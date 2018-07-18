Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Colby Covington burns Nick Diaz over his 'any title, any weight' challenge

Aditya Rangarajan
FEATURED WRITER
News
101   //    18 Jul 2018, 13:04 IST

Colby
Colby Covington at his abrasive, non-PC best

What's the story?

Former UFC Middleweight Nick Diaz was apparently ruffled by the whole Brock Lesnar fiasco at UFC 226, and posted a lengthy message on his Instagram about how he's ready for a 'real' fight at any weight category.

However, interim UFC Welterweight Champion and resident antagonist Colby Covington had a scathing reply for him, it focused for the most part on his recent troubles with the law after he roughed up his girlfriend in Las Vegas.


In case you didn't know...

Nick Diaz is currently in hot soup with the law and faces three felony charges along with one charge of misdemeanor after he was accused of physically assaulting a woman who claimed to be his on and off girlfriend on May 24th.

However, he still seems to be actively following the UFC, evinced by his Instagram post slating Daniel Cormier and his proclivity to indulge in WWE-esque promotion after he squared off with Brock Lesnar following his UFC 226 win.

Sick of this all this “baddest man on the planet” bs. I’ll fight for any title at Any weight. @Ufc wants to make bs wwf fights with guys that fight like shit and put on an act. @dc_mma would look way worse than I do in this pic if he fought Anderson the way I did but instead he decided to wrestle fuck him for five rounds in front of his whole life And still almost got finished off in the last round with Silva only having two or three weeks notice @danawhite should give me this fight instead of dick chest Brock Lesnars cheating ass #dontbescaredhomie nothing personal I love Dc but I don’t like what he does-constantly embarrassed for him and the sport I started doing MMA because it’s not WWF and I’ve never put on A bs act in my life I’m sure fans would like to see a real fight @nick_diaz_academy

A post shared by nickdiaz209 (@nickdiaz209) on

The heart of the matter

Ever the classy operator, Colby Covington didn't respond well to Diaz's bravado and went straight for the jugular, referencing his domestic abuse charges in a profane tweet directed at him.

What's next?

Despite starring in a Welterweight title unification bout against Tyron Woodley next, it would seem that interim champion Colby Covington is keen to sow the seeds for a potential super fight against Nick Diaz sometime in the future.

Diaz however is still serving out a one year suspension from USADA for violating the whereabouts clause and will only be available to fight in May of 2019.

However, before he can ever think about competing again, he has to sort out his legal issues given that UFC won't entertain any fighter with pending charges as has been made abundantly clear from their unwillingness to book Conor McGregor for his next fight.

Would you like to see Nick Diaz take on Colby Covington? Have your say in the comments.

