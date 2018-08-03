UFC News: Colby Covington meets President Donald Trump; presents him with UFC Title

UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2

What's the story?

UFC Welterweight Champion, Colby Covington fulfiled one of his dreams on Wednesday, when he was able to visit the White House to meet the President of the United States.

There, Covington met with President Donald Trump and presented the former businessman and reality show star with a UFC Title.

In case you didn't know...

Since losing the one match of his career at UFC 194 against Warlley Alves, Colby Covington has been on quite a winning streak, picking up six wins in the space of two years. His last bout was at the UFC 225 show, on June 9th, where he was able to pick up the Interim UFC Welterweight Championship.

Unfortunately for Covington, despite being linked to a fight with Tyron Woodley on September 8th to unify the titles, he was not made available to feature for the UFC 228 fight. His recent nasal surgery prevents him from competing, though the UFC have been trying to arrange a fit between Darren Till and Woodley instead, with speculation suggesting Covington will be stripped of the Interim belt if and when the Till/Woodley bout takes place.

The heart of the matter

Colby Covington made history on Wednesday when he became the first UFC fighter to get a meeting with a sitting President. Covington had made his wishes to meet the President clear soon after his fight, talking about wanting to see the President back in Chicago.

"I told everybody I was going to make the welterweight division great again, and now I'm going to celebrate how a real American should celebrate winning a world a title, and that's going to the White House to see Mr. Donald Trump and put this on his desk, unlike the Filth-a-delphia Eagles disrespecting our flag and kneeling for the national anthem."

During his statement, Covington was less than complimentary of the NFL Football team and the controversy surrounding kneeling during the national anthem.

According to MMAWeekly, Covington's meeting with Trump lasted for 30 minutes. Dana White delivered on his promise to help Covington to meet the President, having a long-standing relationship with Donald Trump. The Interim Champion was able to present the President with the title and took a picture with him which got posted on his Instagram.

In his Instagram post, he thanked the President and said that it had been a pleasure to meet the PoO

What's next?

Covington is still recovering from his surgery, which as previously mentioned, makes him ineligible to compete for the UFC 228 Championship Unification bout. This may see him stripped of the title if the Woodley/Till bout takes place.

What do you think of Covington's meeting with the President? Do you think the Till/Woodley bout will take place? Let us know by leaving your thoughts in the comments down below.

