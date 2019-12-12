UFC News: Colby Covington reveals why President Trump will not be there to see him fight

Colby Covington

President Donald Trump was supposed to be in the audience when his favorite fighter Colby Covington fights it out for the Welterweight title. But that will not happen, as the POTUS will be absent from Saturday night's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the title fight will take place in the main event.

During Wednesday's UFC 245 athlete panel at MGM Grand Casino & Resort, Covington reveals the reason behind Trump's absence.

MMA Junkie reported on it.

Covington says it's Usman's fault

According to Covington, he would not be able to fight in front of the President because of the Champion, Kamaru Usman. They were originally supposed to lock horns in the Octagon at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden, which is why Trump had attended the event. But that did not happen since Usman postponed the fight and it was rebooked for UFC 245.

"You know the only reason (Trump) went out to Madison Square Garden was because me and ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ were supposed to be headlining that. But ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ had to let the EPO get out of his system, and that’s why we couldn’t do it."

But Covington is positive that the first family will be watching him fight on the television, and he will visit the White House with the belt after winning the title.

"(President Trump) put it in his schedule, and he’s too busy right now with that impeachment (expletive). It’s too bad. But I know they’ll be watching at home. I’ll get to go back to the White House and bring them a new shiny belt."

Covington is also positive about getting a phone call if he wins the title.

"He didn’t call me in the lead-up to this fight, but I’m sure I’ll be getting a call after I beat up ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ on Saturday night. Just like when I beat up Robbie Lawler last fight. He called me."