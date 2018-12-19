UFC News: Colby Covington takes a savage shot at CM Punk

Covington takes a major dig at CM Punk

What's the story?

Former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion, Colby Covington has targeted almost every single Welterweight star on the UFC roster today and in his latest attack, Covington verbally or rather socially decided to slam another Welterweight fighter in the form of CM Punk.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk signed a deal with the UFC in 2014 and his first fight in the Octagon took place almost two years after him signing a deal with the promotion when the former WWE Champion faced Mickey Gall in his first Octagon fight.

An impressive performance from Gall made Punk tapout in the very first round his their, however, upon Punk's return to the Octagon against Mike Jackson, the former WWE star once again suffered another devastating defeat despite going three rounds with Jackson.

The heart of the matter

Despite having an Octagon record of 0-2 and losing the first two fights of his Professional MMA career, there is certainly no doubt in the fact that former Pro Wrestling superstar CM Punk is definitely a lot dedicated regarding his MMA career.

Punk, who recently joined the CFCC commentary team, was present in Milwaukee this past weekend in order to get a closer look at UFC's final event on Fox, which was headlined by Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta, who faced off against each other in a rematch.

A photo of Punk sitting at cageside was tweeted out by MMAjunkie and as expected, Colby Covington didn't waste much time in order to jump into the scene. Covington took it to Twitter and quoted Punk's photo in order to bash him on social media, stating that an "emasculated cuck" like Punk deserves to be on the other side of the guardrail where he actually belongs.

Good to see that uncoordinated, emasculated cuck is finally on the other side of the guardrail with the rest of the neck bearded virgins where he belongs #ufcmilwaukee https://t.co/4bY7qDDlbU — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 16, 2018

What's next?

Colby Covington, obviously, has the reputation of picking fights with anyone and everyone. The former Interim WW Champion has targeted the likes of current division champion Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Kamaru Usman as well.

It'll be interesting to see who Covington's next fight turns out to be!

