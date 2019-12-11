UFC News: Colby Covington trashes Donald Cerrone vs Conor McGregor Welterweight fight, says both should retire

UFC Singapore Fight Night

Colby Covington will be competing for the Undisputed UFC Welterweight Champion against reigning King Kamaru Usman this Saturday in the main event of UFC 245. There's no denying that the former interim Champion is deserving of a title shot, especially since he never lost the interim title in the first place and his dominant display recently against Robbie Lawler was enough to guarantee the grudge match as the final PPV bout of the year.

When talking to Helen Yee of LV Sports Network, he was asked what he thinks about Conor McGregor's return against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at Welterweight and as expected, he didn't give a particularly pleasant response.

"I look at brokeback Cowboy, a guy that's way over the hill versus The Irish little Leprachaun Conor McGregor who has cashed out in his own right and he couldn't even knock an old dude off a bar stool. It's a matchup of jobbers and journeymen; they both should retire"

I asked Colby Covington what he thinks about Conor McGregor's return at welterweight against Donald Cerrone. His response: "It's a matchup of jobbers and journeymen; they both should retire" @ColbyCovMMA #UFC245

Full interview here ---> https://t.co/Tlnik95JPk pic.twitter.com/Bqmodsmc09 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 11, 2019

The move to make the fight at 170 is undoubtedly a bizarre one. Both men are natural lightweights in their own right and the idea behind the fight is for the winner to advance in the 155-pound division.

Then again, the move may be so that Conor McGregor can set up a fight against Jorge Masvidal, someone who Dana White revealed that The Irishman wants to fight. The best use for McGregor for the rest of his career would likely be to have him in these 'big money' and spectacle fights that will draw a lot of attention without having a title attached to it.

There are possibly only a few more fights left in his career. If McGregor calls out Jorge Masvidal, then you can be certain that the fight will be made.