UFC News: Colby Covington warns Kevin Lee to stay away from the Welterweight Division 

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
19   //    19 Dec 2018, 19:06 IST

Colby Covington
Colby Covington

What's the story?

After suffering a devastating loss to Al Iaquinta at UFC Milwaukee over the course of last weekend, Kevin Lee stated that he is willing to consider a move up to the Welterweight Division.

However, one man who as expected wasn't too keen on hearing Lee move up to the Welterweight Division is non-other than Colby Covington.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta were in the main event of UFC's final show on Fox. Having initially faced off against each other at UFC 169, this was Kevin Lee's shot at redemption, however, 'The Mowtown Phenom' wasn't able to defeat 'Raging Al', whose resilient performance saw him get through via split decision.

The heart of the matter

Following his loss to Al Iaquinta, Kevin Lee revealed his consideration of moving up to the 170-pound division where 'The Mowtown Phenom', claiming that he can work further on his pace at 170. (H/T: MMAjunkie)

“It might be time for me to make that change. I knew it about a year ago, but I’m a real stubborn son of a b***h, so I’m just going to try to make as many adjustments as I can and make it as clean as I can, but it still is very rough for me to get down to this weight. Maybe now it’s time to just go up and look at other options."

Lee might be considering a move up to 170, however, top Welterweight Division star Colby Covington certainly feels 'The Mowtown Phenom' should reconsider his decision and should think twice before moving up to the Welterweight Division.

This is what the former Interim Welterweight Champion tweeted out:

What's next?

Colby Covington is likely to fight Tyron Woodley for the UFC Welterweight Championship next, however, a fight against Ben Askren could very well be on the cards, considering Covington's recent comments towards 'Funky'.

As far as Kevin Lee is concerned, it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for 'The Mowtown Phenom' and where does he go from here onwards.

