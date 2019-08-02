×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC News: Colby Covington to use Kurt Angle’s entrance music this weekend at UFC on ESPN 5

Kieran Herring
ANALYST
News
44   //    02 Aug 2019, 20:08 IST

UFC Singapore Fight Night
UFC Singapore Fight Night

What’s the story?

According to ESPN’s resident MMA expert Ariel Helwani, Colby Covington has reached out to former WWE wrestler Kurt Angle to use his theme music at UFC on ESPN 5 this weekend in Newark, New Jersey.

In case you didn’t know…

Covington has styled himself as the bad guy of MMA over the last year or so, and will step into the cage against UFC legend Robbie Lawler this weekend.

Angle’s music became renowned in the world of professional wrestling, where fans would playfully chant ‘you s**k!’ in time with the music. It appears that Covington is looking to use the well-known theme to garner an even bigger reaction from the crowd than was already expected.

The heart of the matter

When discussing Colby’s unique style of self-promotion, Ariel Helwani revealed details of how Covington approached the WWE legend for permission to use his tune.

“He has reached out, through a friend, to Kurt Angle, the former WWE Champion, whose theme song was very popular while he was an active wrestler. It was popular because fans loved to chant ‘You s**k!’ in the middle of the theme song.
"So the song would go something like ‘dun da da dun dun, you s**k, you s**k’ – the fans just couldn’t help themselves. He has asked Kurt if he can use that song because he wants people to chant ‘You s**k!’ as he makes his way to the cage. So that’s a guy who clearly is very comfortable being booed.”

Although Helwani has been fairly vague in his description of events, MMA and wrestling fans have immediately concluded that WWE and Bellator star Bobby Lashley was the mutual friend who brokered the deal - Lashley is a former American Top Team training partner of Covington’s and a colleague of Angle’s at WWE.

What’s next?

Covington will be looking to cement himself as the number one contender in the welterweight division this weekend as he faces off against Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC on ESPN 5.

For more exclusive MMA news and interviews follow us on Twitter @SportskeedaMMA

Tags:
UFC American Top Team Kurt Angle Colby Covington
Advertisement
UFC News: Covington implies that Robbie Lawler may be using performance-enhancing drugs
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Colby Covington takes a jibe at Ben Askren in regards to his recent loss
RELATED STORY
UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler - fights, card, start time, location, & more
RELATED STORY
UFC 239: Amanda Nunes talks about Holly Holm, a rematch against Cris Cyborg, and more (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Colby Covington will be getting the next Welterweight Title shot if he beats Robbie Lawler
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Donald Trump Jr. to attend UFC Newark to support Colby Covington
RELATED STORY
'Colby vs The World': 5 large communities who got mad at Colby Covington.
RELATED STORY
UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler - 5 most 'Ruthless' moments of Robbie Lawler
RELATED STORY
UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
10 UFC fighters that fans love to criticize
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us