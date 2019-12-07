UFC News: Conor McGregor believes Jose Aldo looks 'more than on top' prior to Bantamweight debut

Jose Aldo following his UFC 194 loss to Conor McGregor

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo is set to make his return to the Octagon at the upcoming UFC 245 pay-per-view, which will also mark the Brazilian's debut in the Bantamweight Division.

Another man who is also set for his Octagon return is none other than Aldo's arch-rival Conor McGregor, who in a recent tweet well-wished the Brazilian and opined that the former looks in good shape prior to his Bantamweight debut.

Jose Aldo's move to the Bantamweight Division

In the aftermath of his loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237, Jose Aldo announced his move down to the UFC Bantamweight Division.

For his first fight in the division, the former UFC Featherweight Champion will be facing Marlon Moraes at the final pay-per-view of the year, UFC 245.

Conor McGregor well-wishes Jose Aldo

ESPN's Ariel Helwani recently raised concerns over Jose Aldo's recent physical health from his move down to the UFC Bantamweight Division, however, another former UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor feels that 'Scarface' is in good shape and is well-trimmed in advance.

McGregor lastly added that Aldo has the Irishman's full respect and is excited to see Brazilian compete in this division, as well. Here is what 'The Notorious One' tweeted out -

I disagree here. He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion. Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication. Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2019