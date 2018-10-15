UFC News: Conor McGregor calls for historic UFC main event in Dallas

What's the story?

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor has called for a UFC event to be hosted inside Dallas Cowboys' historic AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon for the first time in two and a half years, since his triumphant win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden.

However, the Irishman's return to the cage did not turn out so well, as The Notorious One fell victim to an ugly neck-crank submission by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth-round of their title fight.

Following the conclusion of the fight, a wild brawl erupted between Khabib and McGregor's respective camps, with the Dagestani targeting Bellator fighter and McGregor's teammate, Dillon Danis.

The heart of the matter

Sunday night in Texas, McGregor certainly made his presence felt at the NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Notorious One seemed to have a great time at the AT&T Stadium with his record-breaking Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey.

McGregor, who, following UFC 229, has been eyeing a rematch against Khabib, has now announced his interest in main eventing in front of 100,000 people at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Texas.

“I was saying to Jerry Jones, the owner, I said, ‘You know what would look good in this stadium, right in the center of it, a UFC Octagon.’ Not only a UFC Octagon, but my bare feet inside of it, ready to go. Think of that, take a look at this (expletive) place.”

What's next?

McGregor is currently facing a medical suspension but is expected to make his return to the Octagon sooner rather than later. A rematch with Khabib is definitely a possibility, however, we'll have to wait and see what the future currently holds for two of the best fighters in the 155-pound division.