UFC News: Conor McGregor has a 'realistic' chance to return by end of 2019, says training partner

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

What’s the story?

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor may well be preparing to make a much-anticipated return to the octagon later this year, according to his training partner Peter Queally.

Queally recently sat down with the Irish Mirror to promote Bellator MMA’s Dublin card which is booked for September 27th.

In case you didn’t know...

McGregor has been absent from the fight scene since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last October. The Irishman’s long absence has caused many to speculate that his fighting days may be over.

However, there will be no shortage of potential match-ups for the former two-weigh champion should he make his comeback this year.

A third bout with Nate Diaz or a rematch with long-time rival Nurmagomedov is all but guaranteed to bring in blockbuster pay-per-view numbers for the UFC.

The heart of the matter...

When asked about the plans of his SBG teammate, Peter Queally had this to say:

“He’s been struggling a little bit with a hand injury, which has been well documented in the media, so it’s hard to tell, but it’s definitely realistic that he will fight by the end of the year. If he wants to fight by the end of the year, he will fight by the end of the year.”

Although McGregor is undeniably the UFC’s top star, it is likely that he may need to get in line if he is looking to recapture his Lightweight title upon his return.

During his lengthy absence, Khabib Nurmagomedov has dominated the division. However, a number of exciting contenders have also come to the fore.

As tempting as it may be for UFC bosses to throw McGregor straight back into the title picture, it is likely that Tony Ferguson will finally get his shot at the title against the winner of Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September.

What’s next?

Any fight that manages to entice McGregor back into the cage will likely be preceded by a lengthy period of negotiation with the UFC.

It remains to be seen whether Dana White is willing and able to match McGregor’s infamously lofty price-tag and entice the biggest name in the sport back into the octagon where he belongs.