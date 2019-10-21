UFC News: Conor McGregor helps fund the treatment of a 1-year-old baby girl

Conor McGregor

Despite all the negative publicity in the last few months, it seems like Conor McGregor has his heart in the right place.

Earlier this October, ‘The Notorious’ MMA fighter donated a significant amount towards the treatment of a one-year-old baby girl from Dublin who is suffering from a critical genetic disorder and needs all the help she can get. The donation is published on the GoFundMe page set up for financial assistant from everyone for her treatment.

The news was first reported on The Irish Mirror, according to which McGregor not only signed a boxing glove to be auctioned off by Crumlin Boxing Club but also donated a big amount himself.

Conor McGregor matches the highest bidder

According to the GoFundMe page, little Evie Nolan has been struggling with a rare genetic condition called microcephaly with pontine cerebellar hypoplasia since birth. It is a disorder caused by partial lacking of the X chromosome due to a mutation of the CASK gene.

She requires regular physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy. In a recent diagnosis, it has been found that she would best respond to aggressive “burst” therapy, which is a 4-week long intense program.

To help Evie’s parents with the treatment, Crumlin Boxing Club requested for a pair of gloves signed by Team McGregor to auction off. When they obliged to that, boxing coach Bra Brady went a step ahead and asked McGregor if he would match the highest bid for the gloves. The former Double Champion readily agreed.

The gloves were eventually sold for 12,000 Euros (nearly 13, 400 USD) and McGregor matched the amount with 12,000 Euros of his own. Thanks to the generosity of McGregor and the Crumlin Boxing Club, the initial GoFundMe goal of 60,000 Euros was not only reached, but exceeded by many zeroes. To date, the amount on the page shows € 103,322 (115,250 USD).

Evie’s mother, Emma Nolan later opened up about the helping hand that McGregor extended during their time of need, that too with a wish to stay unanimous.

“It was not by any means a publicity stunt from McGregor, as he did not even want to be mentioned. We can’t thank Conor enough for helping our little girl.”

Evie will be heading to the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute: Neuromotor Research Clinic in February with her family to start her four-week program towards recovery.

