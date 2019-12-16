UFC News: Conor McGregor offers Tyson Fury career advice

Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin

Conor McGregor has offered his advice to Tyson Fury and his team after reports surfaced that the British boxer had parted ways with his head coach Ben Davison.

Davison and Fury had been working together for a number of years and looked to be successfully navigating Fury back to the very top of the heavyweight division. However, last night Davison took to Twitter to let the world know that his working relationship with Fury had come to an unexpected end.

Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end, HOWEVER, we remain friends and he will SMASH the DOSSER!! — Ben Davison (@BenDavison_) December 15, 2019

News of Fury's decision to cut ties with Davison came as something of a shock to the boxing world, and it did not take long for fellow professionals and experts to offer their opinions on the split.

One of the more notable responses came from none other than UFC's Conor McGregor, who took to social media to offer the following advice in response to a post reporting the split...

Get over it men and get back to work. Finish the job. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 15, 2019

Both McGregor and Fury have publicly expressed their admiration for each other in the past, with McGregor even offering to train Tyson Fury for any prospective MMA bouts in the future.

However, it seems unlikely that McGregor's appeal for Fury to reunite with Ben Davison will have any great effect on Fury's decision, as he prepares to meet Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight mega-fight in February 2020.