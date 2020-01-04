UFC News: Conor McGregor picks title clash against Kamaru Usman ahead of 'BMF' fight with Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has always called his shots. He promised that he would conquer the featherweight division, and he did. He promised to become the first man to be crowned a 'two-division' world champion by beating Eddie Alvarez in a fight for the UFC lightweight title, and he did.

McGregor also said he would go for gold in the welterweight division but at that time nobody paid much heed; now with the Irishman competing against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight clash on his return to the Octagon, it is believed that the Irishman may indeed embark upon a hunt for the Welterweight title.

Rumors of McGregor facing Jorge Masvidal have been doing the rounds for a while now and though McGregor has absolutely no qualms in facing Masvidal, he made it clear that he will come for Kamaru Usman's title. In an interview with the Mac Life, McGregor said that he thinks Usman will be a good match up for him.

“I’d face Jorge. I’m not going to 170 just for Jorge. He hasn’t really got anything. I wasn’t really that happy with how that BMF thing ended. In my opinion, that bout is unfinished. It was only getting into a good bout, I believe. We were robbed of rounds 4 and 5 in that bout. But I like that welterweight belt. I liked that welterweight title fight that was on the weekend, I liked the look of that. I liked the look of Kamaru Usman. I liked the look of Colby [Covington]. I’m open to it all at 170.”

Make no mistake, Conor does not fear anybody in the business but Usman is a different beast altogether. He has dominated the best welterweights on the UFC roster and made seemingly difficult match ups look easy en route to victory. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is undefeated in the UFC and is coming out of a TKO victory against Colby Covington at UFC 245.

“A lot of people forget about my skill base. I’m going to go in there and remind them. I don’t feel these people are on my level when I am committed. I have not been committed for a while. Up until about a year ago, I really started committing myself. I look forward to showcasing my skills to the people. I’m after the gold. 155 and 170. They’re the belts I am chasing now.”

McGregor knows that in a match up against the likes of Usman, he will be considered the overwhelming underdog but he looks forward to reminding people who the true king of the promotion really is. He further confirmed that he will be coming for both the lightweight and the welterweight titles in 2020.