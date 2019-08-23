UFC News: Conor McGregor reacts to bar assault incident

Anwesha Nag 26 // 23 Aug 2019, 13:44 IST

Conor McGregor

UFC star Conor McGregor is ready to own up to his mistakes and make amends for his aggressive behavior, for which he has been making headlines for a while now. The police investigation is going on against the former Featherweight and Lightweight Champion after he was involved in a bar fight with an old man at an Irish bar last April.

'The Notorious One' talked about it on his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

McGregor talks about the bar incident

In a video released by TMZ, McGregor was seen punching a man who refused to try out a sample of his Proper No. 12 whiskey, which he was distributing around the bar. While speaking to ESPN about the said incident, McGregor addressed the situation publicly for the first time since it happened and admitted his fault in the matter.

"In reality it doesn't matter what happened there. I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it to end the way it did. Although five months ago it was and I tried to make amends and I made amends back then."

He also said that it was important for him to come out before the fans and take "accountability and responsibility" for his actions, as that is not the kind of person he wants to be and it definitely does not do justice to his years of training in the sport and the love he has received from his family and his fans.

"I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That's not who I am. That's not the reason I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario so to see that and although I have been making steps and continually making steps to do better and be better, it's like a dagger into my heart as a young martial artist."

However, this was not the first time McGregor was involved in a public display of aggression. Back in March, he faced another investigation as Miami police arrested him for snatching a phone away from a person taking a photo of him and smashing it on the ground. The charges were later dropped and McGregor owned up to that as well, by saying he must lead by example when so many people are looking up to him as an inspiration.

H/T to MMA Fighting for the quotes.