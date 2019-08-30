UFC News: Conor McGregor rejected multiple offers to fight a legend

Conor McGregor and Dana White.

Considering the amount of money Conor McGregor has in the bank, the former UFC Double Champion would never need to risk getting punched in the face ever again. But McGregor is a martial artist at heart and still wants to return to the Octagon. We all know the million-dollar question? What would his comeback fight be?

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor named Frankie Edgar as one of the fighters he would love to face upon his return to active competition, which he said might happen by the end of this year. However, Edgar's coach Matt Henry revealed on MMAFighting's Eurobash podcast that McGregor had turned down the opportunity to face Edgar many times before. Henry alluded to the fact that McGregor ducked Edgar and instead chose to face Chad Mendes when Jose Aldo was forced to drop out of UFC 189.

He didn’t want to fight Frankie before and he had opportunities to. It’s like he didn’t want to fight him, he had a couple of chances. [When Jose Aldo was forced out of UFC 189] he knew Mendes wasn’t in a camp, that he was filming a hunting show and he hadn’t trained in a long time. He knows that Frankie trains all year round and it would’ve been perfect timing. Mendes had just lost the fight before to Aldo.

That week, Frankie was ranked ahead of Chad too and they switched it fast after Chad got the fight…Frankie was ranked ahead of him, he had more wins than him. Chad had just lost within two fights prior to the title fight.” “When he had the opportunity to fight Frankie again he turned it down,” he continued.

When Chad and Frankie fought each other, [McGregor] said that Frankie would lose and if Frankie does beat [Mendes], [McGregor] would fight him, which then happened too, and then he didn’t fight Frankie again after that. “There have been a lot of excuses, but all in all, he’s bashed other people and he’s seems to have been pretty respectful to Frankie. And Frankie’s been pretty respectful to him, like he has been to everybody. H/t Credit: MMAFighting

What weight class would a potential Edgar vs. McGregor fight happen at?

While Edgar has announced that he would be moving down to the Bantamweight division, Henry stated that Edgar would be flexible with his weight if the McGregor fight comes by.

Henry said that 145 or 150 would be ideal and gave McGregor credit for being a true professional. The Irish Superstar has never missed weight, and that is something Henry thinks is a commendable feat.

He concluded by saying that, in his opinion, Edgar is McGregor's kryptonite and felt that 'The Answer' will fare really well against the Notorious One.