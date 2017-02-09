UFC News: Conor McGregor releases a video of him boxing in practice

McGregor has increased his boxing sparring sessions, hinting that the boxing bout with Mayweather could happen.

by Shikhar Abs News 09 Feb 2017, 19:06 IST

Conor McGregor is taking up boxing seriously

What’s the story?

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has been linked with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for a potential cross-over boxing bout, which has grabbed the attention of media and combat sports fans from all over the world.

‘The Notorious’ one recently uploaded a video of him tuning up his boxing skills with his sparring partner at Straight Blast Gym. By sharing the footage on his Instagram account, the Irishman is adding to the hype surrounding this showdown.

Boxing at SBG A video posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:56am PST

In case you didn’t know...

Conor McGregor is known for his incredible stand-up skills and knockout power. He took the UFC by storm and became the first fighter in the history of the UFC to become a Champion in two weight divisions simultaneously. On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather is a boxing legend who retired from the sport undefeated with a record of 49-0.

The last time McGregor was inside the Octagon was at UFC 205 in November 2016, where he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC Lightweight champion. The retired boxing legend Mayweather had his last bout in September 2015 where he defeated Andre Berto.

The heart of the matter

Speaking with Ariel Helwani in his recent Q&A event, McGregor made it clear that the boxing match is his top priority at present and he is even willing to sit out of the UFC for a year to train for it and make the fight happen.

“I’m going to go to Las Vegas, get my boxing license and then we’ll see where the f**k Floyd’s at. I have my eyes on one thing and that’s Floyd Mayweather. Why conquer one world, when you can conquer two worlds. I believe the next time I step into a combat arena, it will be through the ropes with ten-ounce or eight-ounce gloves.”

Conor McGregor had even expressed that he will make the fight happen with or without the UFC and could take the help of Ali Act to do so.

What’s next?

Conor McGregor has been enjoying his time off from the UFC and has even increased his boxing training in anticipation of the mega-fight with Mayweather. He is looking to welcome his first child into the world with his long-time partner Dee Devlin.

Conor McGregor will be a special guest at the Q&A event in Dublin on February 17. He appeared at a similar event last month in Manchester.

Sportskeeda’s take

The clash between these two mega stars has all the right ingredients to make it the biggest event in the history of boxing or any other combat sport. It will undoubtedly be the highest grossing fight of all times.

While most of the boxing pundits deem Mayweather to be the favourite, ‘The Notorious’ with amazing knockout power and age on his side could prove everyone wrong. This could turn out to be more than just a hypothetical fight as claimed by everyone earlier.

