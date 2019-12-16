UFC News: Conor McGregor's coach reveals the fighter's plans for 2020

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 23:41 IST SHARE

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Open Workouts

Conor McGregor's striking coach Owen Roddy believes that after getting the fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 out of his way, the fighter will look to fight twice more in the year 2020 as he had promised in a press conference back in Russia a while back. (h/t MMA Fighting)

In an interaction with MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast, Coach Roddy said that there should be two more fights in the pipeline for the Irishman post his fight against Cerrone but as of now, the fighter should not look past the challenge at hand.

“That’s the plan. That’s what he wants to do and there’s one thing I always say: when Conor says he wants to do something, if anyone is going to do it, he can. But, let’s not look past Cerrone. He’s a tricky opponent and he’s a veteran with tricks up his sleeve. But Conor going in there the way he looks now, he should do well.”

Roddy believes that McGregor is as driven as he was before his second fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 and it will reflect in when he steps inside the Octagon on 18th January.

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2

“Looking at the second fight with Nate Diaz fight, that’s what you’re going to see. He’s used to training at this weight; grappling and sparring, running and doing the miles. His body knows how to move that weight around quickly. He’s just focusing on his training, doing what he’s doing, looking at his opponent and breaking him down and dismantling him in the fight.”