UFC News: Conor McGregor's coach targets Frankie Edgar

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor at the UFC 202 open workouts

Coach John Kavanagh has added his ten-cents to the ongoing speculation surrounding the future of his most famous student, Conor McGregor.

Despite suggestions earlier this year that McGregor had called time on his glittering career in mixed martial arts, it is now expected that the Irishman is working hard behind the scenes for an imminent return to action in the UFC.

Who's next?

During a recent interview with The MacLife, Coach Kavanagh discussed who he would like to see Conor fight when he does finally return to the octagon...

'I think him and Frankie Edgar would be a great fight. I think it was in the works when Conor was kind of going on that featherweight tear. He's an ex-champion, great fighter. Yeah, if it was me, I would love to see the Frankie Edgar fight this year if possible, and then go on another run in 2020.'

While it may come as a surprise to see McGregor's team targeting a match-up with Frankie Edgar, who only recently announced his intention to fight at 135 lbs in the future, you cannot question Edgar's desire to step up and take the fight...

'I've been trying to fight this guy [McGregor] for a really long time. I'm game – he knows I'm game. I know I'm supposed to go down to bantamweight. Obviously I would delay that for the McGregor fight. I'll fight wherever he wants to fight. We can do it at welterweight if he feels. He's going to be bigger than me no matter where we fight at, so I'm game.' (TMZ Sports)

Time is quickly running out for McGregor if he wants to secure a comeback in 2019, with UFC 245 on December 14th the last viable option for The Notorious.

Speculation around who will be the next opponent for McGregor is likely to roll on, with no shortage of fighters willing to step up and take one of the biggest fights in all of MMA.

