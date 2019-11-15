UFC News: Conor McGregor's recent pictures reveal he might be moving up to welterweight

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 18:56 IST SHARE

Conor McGregor

MMA fans around the globe have been raving about Irish superstar Conor McGregor's imminent return after he announced at a press conference held in Moscow last month that he will return to the Octagon in the month of January 2020.

Is McGregor moving to welterweight?

The Notorious One has been sharing images and videos of him preparing at SBG Ireland for his UFC return and the images showing him looking ripped, chiseled and more muscular than usual have left the MMA community wondering if he is indeed moving up a weight class to face Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal at welterweight. (h/t Sport Bible)

The Notorious One has a score to settle with Masvidal

McGregor and Masvidal have gone back and forth on social media since the latter took on McGregor's former opponent Nate Diaz at the main event of UFC 244. After his sensational victory against Diaz, Masvidal claimed that he is simply too big for McGregor and that he will 'mess that (expletive) midget up' if they were to fight.

McGregor fired back at Masvidal, saying that he wants a 'three-piece and a soda' served to him (indicating that he wants the UFC to serve Masvidal to him) to which Masvidal replied asking the Irishman to sign the dotted line and schedule the fight.

McGregor's latest pictures have sent the fans into a frenzy and they are increasingly speculating a dream match-up between the Notorious One and the 'BMF' of the fight game.