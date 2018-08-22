UFC News: Conor McGregor's SBG Teammate James Gallagher makes a bold prediction for UFC 229

Soumik Datta
22 Aug 2018, 23:14 IST

James Gallagher (left) and Conor McGregor (right)

What's the story?

Ahead of Conor McGregor's historic return to the Octagon at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view, the Irishman's fellow training partner, up and coming star James Gallagher has claimed that 'The Notorious One' apparently has a lot to prove upon his return to the Octagon.

In case you didn't know...

McGregor's last fight in the UFC was contested at the historic Madison Square Garden in Brooklyn, New York when the Irishman defeated now-former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez, in order to capture the UFC Lightweight Title for the very first time in his career.

However, due to McGregor's inactivity inside the Octagon, 'The Notorious One' was eventually stripped of his Lightweight Title as well as his Featherweight Title.

That made him shift his focus towards his boxing career, where he squared off in a dream showdown against veteran Floyd Mayweather - which ultimately ended in a defeat for the Irishman.

McGregor's return to the Octagon was further delayed as he found himself in trouble with the law right after his bus attack at UFC 223 that eventually got him arrested in Brooklyn, New York.

The heart of the matter

As noted, the former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor will be returning to Octagon competition on the 6th of October at UFC 229 as he is all set to once again challenge for the UFC Lightweight Championship, this time against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

With McGregor all set to return, the entire MMA World currently has huge expectations from 'The Notorious One' including his Straight Blast Gym Teammate James Gallagher.

While speaking with MMA Fighting recently, Gallagher stated that Conor McGregor seemingly looks better than ever in preparation of his fight against Nurmagomedov. In addition, the Bellator featherweight fighter also claimed that McGregor has got the fire back inside of him and will eventually show Khabib who the boss is.

He’s got that fire back inside of him. When you’re on the top of the world like he’s been for so long, you need to chill out for a little bit to get that hunger back. It’s hard to keep that hunger when you have everything that you’ve ever wanted. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“[Conor] looks better than ever. While he’s been away, Khabib has been creating some hype and getting himself in a position to fight Conor. There are a lot of people who see Khabib as a serious threat, so I think that’s given Conor a push to step up and say, ‘Nah, mate, I’m the champ around here — you’re not on my level.’ I think Conor’s going to show Khabib who’s boss and put him back in his box.”

What's next?

Conor McGregor will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 for the Lightweight Championship in what promises to be the biggest MMA Fight in history.

Are you excited for the return of Conor McGregor? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!