UFC News: Conor McGregor sends a message to Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar and Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor has turned over a new leaf in the past few months on social media. There was a time when the Notorious wouldn't miss out on the opportunity to rub other fighters the wrong way, however, these days, the former Double Champion is at his respectful best.

McGregor recently took to Twitter and responded to Frankie Edgar's comments on online negativity.

Edgar was called out by a horde of fans for accepting the Korean Zombie fight on short notice, which he ended up losing via TKO in the first round.

Edgar fired back at his critics by saying:

Why do the negative comments always get to you the most? Thanks for the love from most of you out there. To the others I’m sure it won’t be your last shitty comment to dish out. Let’s not give power to these people. Thanks for the love to the real ones out there!

McGregor responded with a message of encouragement before calling Edgar an icon of the sport:

Remember what was told in shootouts Frankie! Stay low and keep firin!!! Forever an icon in this game! #FrankieBaby

The Korean Zombie was originally scheduled to take on Brian Ortega at the recent UFC Fight Night event in Busan, South Korea. However, Ortega had to pull out of the fight and Edgar stepped in on short notice to save the main event.

The Korean Zombie put on a typically explosive performance by finishing Edgar inside the first round with a flurry of strikes.

As for Conor McGregor, the Irishman is preparing for his return to the Octagon, which is scheduled to take place on January 17th when he will take on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246.

There was a time not too long ago when Edgar and McGregor were rumored to fight. While the showdown didn't come to fruition, it's heartening to see the mutual respect between the two icons of MMA.