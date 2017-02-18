UFC News: Conor McGregor directs sexist remarks towards Khloe Kardashian in GQ interview

Conor McGregor gushes over Khloe Kardashian in GQ cover story.

Conor McGregor talks about Khloe Kardashian

What’s the story?

In his trip to Los Angeles, the UFC superstar sat down with GQ Style for an interview, where in his typical fashion he trash-talked about a lot of things. During the course of the interview, Conor McGregor came out with derogatory remarks on Khloe Kardashian, zeroing in on his desire to see her ‘Big Fat Ass’.

In case you didn’t know...

’The Notorious’ is going to appear on the cover of the Spring 2017 issue of GQ Style. In the cover story, he talks about his UFC career, Floyd Mayweather, his influence back in Ireland and he even came out in support of the US President Donald Trump.

The heart of the matter

For a long time now, the talks of a possible boxing bout against the legend Floyd Mayweather has been making the headlines all over the world. In this recent interview with GQ, the Irishman proceeded to talk trash the way he normally does, about everything from the UFC to his usual Mayweather rant.

But the part which invited particular attention was his sexist comments on Khloe Kardashian, who has nothing to do with either Boxing or the UFC.

Here is a video by TMZ Sports where they discuss this recent ‘Big Fat Ass’ remark:

In the interview with GQ Style, McGregor was asked about his plans while he was in Los Angeles, to which he came out with a disrespectful reply:

“Maybe I will search for Khloe’s big fat ass. She’s been floating around Malibu. I don’t give a f**k about them. I just like to see them in flesh.... just see what the big fat asses on them look like.”

On being asked if he admired the Kardashian sisters, McGregor said:

“Admire? Never. What’s the saying? Never put the p**sy on a pedestal, my friend. I just want to see it. I want to see them.”

What next?

Conor McGregor cancelled his event in Dublin this week and flew out to Las Vegas for an urgent appointment. ‘The Notorious’ is meeting the Chairman and Executive Director of NSAC to discuss his written request for the rehearing of its disciplinary action slammed on him for the UFC 202 ‘bottle throwing’ press conference incident.

He is looking to apply for boxing license from the state of Nevada and to be eligible for that, McGregor needs to clear any outstanding disciplinary orders from the NSAC.

Sportskeeda’s take

The UFC superstar has a knack of always being in the limelight.

This is one of the many reasons for his meteoric rise to fame, he knows how to sell his image and back his words with action. But we find his sexist remarks on Khloe Kardashian to be ill-mannered and they have rightfully raised eyebrows in social media.

