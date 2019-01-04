UFC News: Corey Anderson makes his case clear regarding a shot at Jon Jones' Light Heavyweight Championship

Jon Jones (left) and Corey Anderson (right)

What's the story?

After a decisive win over Ilir Latifi at the recently concluded UFC 232 pay-per-view, Light Heavyweight fighter Corey Anderson has certainly positioned himself for a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, which is currently in possession of Jon Jones.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones made his highly awaited return to the UFC Octagon at UFC 232, in the main event of the show against Swedish fighter Alexander Gustafsson. Having faced off five years ago at UFC 165 in 2013, this was the rematch between the two Light Heavyweight fighters.

Jones, however, made quick work of Gustafsson and finished off the fight in the third round in fascinating fashion, finishing 'The Mauler' via third-round TKO to become a three-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

At UFC 232, both Jon Jones and fellow Light Heavyweight contender Corey Anderson were victorious and following the conclusion of the event in Los Angeles last weekend, the latter took it to social media and compared his position with the other Light Heavyweight fighters.

As per Anderson's claim, he feels that he is definitely entitled to a shot at Jon Jones' Light Heavyweight Championship and it also didn't take the champ long to respond.

Below is Anderson's tweet:

And in response, Jones asked 'Overtime' if he actually wants this smoke, to which Anderson replied with another interesting tweet.

All the smoke!! — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) January 1, 2019

What's next?

As of right now, Jon Jones' future and first title defense has not been confirmed yet, however, if everything goes right, expect Jones to defend his title against a top contender in 2019. The likes of Anthony Smith and Corey Anderson have certainly made their case clear regarding a potential shot at the LHW Title.

However, a third fight against Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson is also being discussed for Jones.

