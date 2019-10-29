UFC News: Cory Sandhagen wants to fight either Frankie Edgar or Dominick Cruz

Cory Sandhagen has his sights set on two big names

UFC Bantamweight sensation Cory Sandhagen was recently in conversation with MMA Junkie and during the interview, Sandhagen revealed that for his next fight, he would like to face either Frankie Edgar or former UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz.

Cory Sandhagen's run in the UFC so far

Cory Sandhagen made his promotional debut at UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 on January 27, 2018, and for his first fight, Sandhagen defeated Austin Arnett via second-round TKO. Followed by a win over Arnett, Sandhagen compiled a winning streak of four fights, as he went on defeating the likes of Iuri Alcantara, Mario Bautista, and John Lineker.

In his last Octagon outing at UFC 241 on August 17th, 2019, Sandhagen faced Raphael Assuncao and defeated the latter via unanimous decision to mark his fifth win in the Octagon. So far, Sandhagen has competed in three fights for the UFC in 2019.

Sandhagen calls for a fight against either Frankie Edgar or Dominick Cruz

While recently interacting with MMA Junkie, Cory Sandhagen has revealed his interest in a potential fight against either former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar or former UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz for his next outing in the Octagon.

Sandhagen also revealed during the interview that the UFC hopes to see him fight once again later this year. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I would love to fight either Frankie or Cruz. UFC wants me to fight this year again and me and my coaches decided that I need to not be in camp so that I can add in more tools and continue getting better without having a fight coming up.”

What's next for Cory Sandhagen?

As of now, we still don't know what's next for Cory Sadhagen and when he will be returning next to the Octagon. However, a fight against Frankie Edgar could be a rare possibility given that the former Lightweight Champion is interested in a fight against Conor McGregor, as well.