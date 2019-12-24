UFC News: Cory Sandhagen removed from UFC Raleigh card following Frankie Edgar's loss to Korean Zombie

Following Frankie Edgar's recent loss to Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night 165, Bantamweight sensation Cory Sandhagen has been removed from the upcoming UFC Raleigh card, as the promotion failed to find a replacement opponent for the latter.

Frankie Edgar's recent loss to The Korean Zombie

At the recently concluded UFC Fight Night 165 event in Busan, South Korea, Frankie Edgar made his return to the Octagon for the first time since his UFC Featherweight title fight loss to former champion Max Holloway.

Edgar was initially set to step down to the Bantamweight division, however, with Brian Ortega pulling out of the UFC Busan card due to an ACL tear, Edgar decided to step up to the plate and challenge The Korean Zombie in his home turf. But, in doing so, Edgar's fight against Cory Sandhagen was left in the balance, as UFC Raleigh is set to take place next month.

Cory Sandhagen replaced from UFC Raleigh

With Frankie Edgar suffering a gruesome loss to Chan Sung Jung over the weekend, the former has now been removed from the upcoming UFC Raleigh card where he was supposed to face Cory Sandhagen in a Bantamweight bout.

Speaking to MMA DNA recently, Sandhagen confirmed that he too has been removed from the Raleigh card, as the UFC has been unable to find a replacement opponent for him. However, the upcoming Bantamweight star did confirm that he is interested in making his Octagon return in March or April, presumably against Marlon Moraes or Dominick Cruz.

