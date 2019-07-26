UFC News: Covington implies that Robbie Lawler may be using performance-enhancing drugs

Colby Covington

The controversial Colby Covington has gone public with his suspicions that his next opponent may be using performance-enhancing drugs to keep up with the heavy demands of a career in mixed martial arts.

Whilst talking to Submission Radio, Covington decided to air his opinions on Robbie Lawler for all to hear.

“I mean, I trained with the guy in his prime, in his early 30s, and you’re going to tell me in his late 30s he looks better than he’s ever looked his whole career? And this is after he’s taken the most significant strikes in UFC history. This is after all the wars he’s put his body through.

"And then just all of a sudden he’s just on some super potion and he just looks better than ever? You know, let’s be honest guys, it doesn’t make sense. I’m going to let the people be the judge of that. But I mean, let’s be honest guys, you don’t just in your late 30s all of a sudden just have a fountain of youth and you’re just stronger and better than you’ve ever been in your whole entire career."

Previously, Robbie Lawler and Covington were actually teammates and training partners as part of the world-famous American Top Team stable. However, Lawler chose to find a new home with the Combat Club in Florida.

The former partners are now scheduled to face one another in the Octagon at UFC on ESPN 5 in New Jersey next month.

While it is undeniable that the 37-year-old Lawler is in immaculate physical condition given his age, the seasoned veteran has actually struggled for form of late, with only one win in his last four outings.

Covington will be looking to put in a typically impressive performance after dropping out of Welterweight title contention over the last year due to a long absence through injury.

Covington will have his chance to back up his ever-controversial opinions when he faces off against The Ruthless Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5 next month.