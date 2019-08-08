UFC News: Covington may not get title shot says Kamaru Usman

UFC 235 Jones v Smith

When Colby Covington claimed a convincing victory over Robbie Lawler last weekend at UFC on ESPN 5, it seemed all but certain that he would be next in line for a shot at the welterweight title. Dana White even told the media his plans to hand Covington a title fight.

However, current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has different ideas. When discussing the current lay of the land in the welterweight division on Chael Sonnen's podcast, Usman revealed that Leon Edwards is still in contention when it comes to deciding who he will face next...

“I would think so, but this is one thing that I’ve learned over the years, is that until it’s finally signed by both parties and hey, that’s gonna happen, nothing’s official yet. Because they’ve said time and time again, ‘Hey, this guy’s next and it didn’t happen. That guy’s next, and it didn’t happen. So, you know, I would like to think it’s between those three. But, I would say more a dark horse is Leon Edwards, who just kind of thrust himself into the mix. So, I would give it a four-man circus right now going on.”

Although the UFC do look like they are set to award Covington with a title shot in the very near future, Leon Edwards is on a remarkable 8 fight win streak in the UFC.

Sportskeeda spoke exclusively to Edwards earlier this week, during our conversation he made it clear that he is ready and waiting for his chance to win the belt, whenever that may be...

"I think I deserve it as much as anyone; I’m on an 8-fight win streak, second-most after the champion, I’ve beaten two good guys back-to-back. So I’m up there to get a title shot, it’s me and Colby. He deserves it, but I feel I deserve it over everyone."

The UFC welterweight division is looking more competitive than it ever has, with four top contenders who could all stake reasonable claims to be handed a title shot next.

With all four contenders seemingly healthy and ready to compete, it seems that Dana White and the match-makers at the UFC have some very difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Despite Usman's indication that he is not preparing for any specific fighter just yet, Dana White is clearly very hot on Colby Covington as things stand. However, it is not unlike the eccentric UFC President to change his mind at the last minute.