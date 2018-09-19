UFC/WWE News: Cris Cyborg comments on a potential dream match against Ronda Rousey in the WWE

Cris Cyborg is pretty much open to a move to the WWE

What's the story?

There is no surprise to the fact that current UFC Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has been a fan of the WWE for quite some time now and in a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Cyborg once again teased the possibility of her potentially working for the WWE in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Cris Cyborg made her UFC debut in 2015 at UFC 198 against Leslie Smith, who was subsequently knocked out by the former via TKO in the first round. After failing to officially book a fight against Germaine de Randaime and Megan Anderson, Cyborg eventually defeated current Invicta FC Bantamweight Champion Tonya Evinger in the third round to win the UFC Featherweight Championship.

After capturing the UFC Women's Featherweight Title, Cyborg made her first successful defense against Holly Holm at UFC 219, which was then followed up by another title defense against former Invicta Bantamweight Champion Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222.

The heart of the matter

Ever since Ronda Rousey's departure from the UFC in late 2015, several fans have subsequently taken it to the social media and have expressed their desire to witness a potential fight between former UFC Bantamweight Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey and current Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg.

However, the passionate and die-hard MMA fans never actually had the chance of witnessing a fight between the two inside the UFC Octagon and as of right now, Rousey's return to the Octagon also seems pretty unlikely. But, regardless of that, a dream WWE match-up between Ronda and Cyborg has been the center of discussion in the past and as per Cyborg lastest claims on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, it seems like the current UFC Women's Featherweight Champion is pretty interested in fighting Rousey inside the squared circle instead. (H/T: 411 Mania)

“If it is happening, maybe we can give the fans the fight they’ve never seen…I think it would be great for all the fans that would like to watch. I’m not sure about that 100%, but…I’ll talk to my manager and see what’s going to be, if its a good thing or not. I don’t know. Maybe it happens, maybe it’s not."

- Cris Cyborg.

What's next?

Cris Cyborg is currently slated to square-off against current UFC Bantamweight Champion, Amanda Nunes inside the Octagon on the 29th of December, 2018 at UFC 232. Nunes, of course, was also the last fighter to step into the cage against Ronda Rousey, before her departure from the UFC.