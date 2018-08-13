UFC News: Cris Cyborg might sign with WWE according to WWE legend Mick Foley

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 48 // 13 Aug 2018, 18:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 222: Cyborg v Kunitskaya

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Fame Legend, Mick Foley, was recently interviewed by TMZ. He talked to them about his recent meeting with Vince McMahon and the fact that he had exchanged messages with Cris Cyborg about her wrestling in WWE.

Thanks to TMZ for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer and former wrestler, who was, until recently, the General Manager of Monday Night Raw before Kurt Angle took over. He is best known among non-wrestling fans for falling off the Hell in a Cell in 1998, although he has several major wrestling accomplishments to his name. He has good connections with the management of the company, including Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Cris Cyborg has been one of the best female fighters on UFC's roster. She has won numerous fights and there have been rumours of a feud between her and Ronda Rousey for a long time. Unfortunately, they were rumours that never led to an actual fight.

Cyborg confessed to the media, that in the future she may end up facing Ronda Rousey inside the WWE.

The heart of the matter

When asked about Cris Cyborg, Mick Foley confessed that he had been 'trading messages' with her for a few nights, and would be attending a viewing party with her in New Jersey.

He then talked about his recent meeting with Vince McMahon, where he said what he had told the Chairman.

"Keep your eye on this Cyborg-Nunes fight. She's gonna be larger than life, and I think she'd make a great WWE Superstar down the line."

He went on to say that he thought Cyborg's fight with Nunes would be one of the biggest fights of UFC history.

What's next?

Cyborg is set to face Amanda Nunes in a fight which is expected to take place at UFC 232 on the 29th of December in Las Vegas.

Cyborg confessed to feeling that her fight against Nunes may be the last one for her.

Given the possibility of the move going through in the future, WWE and MMA fans could be in for the Rousey-Cyborg fight that they have always wanted to see.

What do you think of the prospective move? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!