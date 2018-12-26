×
UFC News: Cris Cyborg reacts to change in venue for UFC 232 ahead of title fight against Amanda Nunes

Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
26 Dec 2018, 13:23 IST

Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg

What's the story?

The UFC Women's Featherweight Champion, Cris Cyborg, on a recent video blog, expressed her dissatisfaction in regards to UFC 232's shift in venue from Las Vegas to the state of California. Cyborg is scheduled to face Amanda Nunes for the co-main event at UFC 232, a fight that has nearly reached the one year mark in the making.

In case you didn't know..

Following a positive result on a drug test done earlier this month on former UFC champion, Jon Jones, the promotion decided to shift base from Las Vegas to Inglewood California, to play out the events of UFC 232. Jones tested positive for a trace amount of a performance enhancement substance called Turinabol, which was later discovered to be the remnants of previous ingestion into his system.

Due to lack of time on the hands of the Nevada State Atheltic Commission, in further investigating the issue, the UFC made the compromising decision of moving UFC 232 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, to The Forum in Inglewood, California.

While many may argue that maintaining the same location for the event was a more sensible approach, a fight card without Jon Jones featuring on it could prove to be a lot less lucrative for the UFC.

The heart of the matter

UFC women's featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg, recently appeared on a video blog, reacting to the UFC's latest decision to shift the UFC 232 venue to the state of California. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has denied Jones of his fighting license, further sprouting the following reaction from the Brazilian, Cyborg:

“This is crazy. They’re supposed to contact everybody. We’re partners. We’re partners. We can’t partner together…and they don’t contact you before. But I was in touch with my manager and he didn’t know, too. He was buying gifts for his family. Nobody knows. Just really don’t like. How can you call media and not call your fighters? For you to prepare yourself before and handle things before. How long do they know this?”

UFC 232 tickets are expected to go on sale on the 26th of December, 2018, with an allowance of a two-hour window for those who previously had tickets booked at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What's next?

Cris Cyborg seems to indefinitely be on the side of 'Team Jones' leading up to his vacant light heavyweight title fight against 'The Mauler,' Alexander Gustafsson. Following a training period of nine long months for both Cyborg and Nunes, it will be interesting to see what awaits fans for this electrifying UFC 232 co-main event.

Any early predictions for this highly-anticipated co-main event? Be sure to leave them in the comments section below!

Contact Us Advertise with Us