UFC/WWE News: Cris Cyborg Reacts To Ronda Rousey's WWE Raw Women's Championship Win

Cris Cyborg reacted to Ronda Rousey's win at SummerSlam

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey won the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam when she defeated Alexa Bliss. The win came in her fourth televised match in WWE, although she had competed in several Live Events.

After winning the Championship, the MMA community showed support to Ronda, as one of their own having made it in the different industry of professional wrestling. One UFC fighter, Cris Cyborg, however, did not have anything nice to say to the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey helped to revolutionize the women's division in UFC. She fought in the first Women's match that took place in UFC, main eventing the card.

Cris Cyborg is one of the women to be ruling the roost in the UFC Women's Division. She has personally been one of the top women in UFC for the past few years. There have been rumors that Ronda tried to avoid facing her while she was still in the UFC. The two don't share the fondest relationship, as the latest interaction makes evident.

The heart of the matter

On Sunday, at SummerSlam, Rousey created history by becoming the first woman to win both the UFC Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Championship. She became the first person to hold a belt in both the companies after Brock Lesnar had done the same years back.

Members of the MMA community took to Twitter to congratulate Ronda for her win, with the likes of Daniel Cormier, Megan Anderson, and Chris Weidman, among the prominent ones.

So awesome to see Ronda doing her thing in the WWE!! 👏🏻👏🏻 #BreakingBarriers #SummerSlam https://t.co/Tph16ehccK — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 20, 2018

Cormier even went one step further, calling out a fan for his reply to the tweet, talking about WWE being staged and fake.

And how many Ufc title defenses do you have? Or how many fake Wwe titles do you have? I mean what have you accomplished https://t.co/QRg84juoD8 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 20, 2018

However, one current UFC Champion hid a snide remark in her wish to Ronda af. Cris Cyborg wished Ronda Rousey, congratulating her on the 'first of many' WWE Championships. She addressed Ronda as the 'baddest woman on the planet' while signing off on her wish as "The most feared woman on the planet". This was a direct shot aimed at Rousey, whom Cris Cyborg claimed many times in the past was 'afraid' of her and thus had avoided a fight with her.

Congrats to the baddest woman on the planet @rondarousey on the first of many @wwe belts.



Sincerely,

The most feared woman on the planet. #cyborgnation pic.twitter.com/kPmGxABuYd — CyborgVNunes (@criscyborg) August 20, 2018

Cyborg's wish stuck out like a sore thumb among all the other wishes from other UFC professionals.

What's next?

While Cris Cyborg is likely to face Amanda Nunes next, in a super fight between the UFC Bantamweight and the UFC Featherweight Champions, she also has claimed it might be her last fight in the UFC.

With Mick Foley reportedly talking to Vince McMahon on her behalf, it might not be long before Cris Cyborg finds herself with an opportunity to face Ronda Rousey, only in a WWE ring instead of a UFC Octagon.

