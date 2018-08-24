UFC News: Cris Cyborg set to defend her UFC Featherweight Championship against Amanda Nunes

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 396 // 24 Aug 2018, 02:57 IST

Cris Cyborg (left) and Amanda Nunes (right)

What's the story?

After several months of back-and-forth verbal action, a UFC superfight between UFC Champions Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes has now been confirmed for the upcoming UFC 232 pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

Cris Cyborg made her UFC debut in 2015 at UFC 198 against Leslie Smith, who was subsequently knocked out by the former via TKO in the first round. After failing to officially book a fight against Germaine de Randaime and Megan Anderson, Cyborg eventually defeated current Invicta FC Bantamweight Champion Tonya Evinger in the third round to win the UFC Featherweight Championship.

After capturing the UFC Women's Featherweight Title, Cyborg made her first successful defense against Holly Holm at UFC 219, which was then followed up by another title defense against former Invicta Bantamweight Champion Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Amanda Nunes captured the UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 200 when she stunned Miesha Tate via Rare-Naked Choke in the first round.

Nunes then defended her UFC Bantamweight Title against the likes of Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Raquel Pennington as well.

The heart of the matter

As per confirmed by UFC President Dana White on ESPN, current UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg will put her 145-pound title on the line against current UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes in another much-anticipated UFC superfight.

Cyborg eventually confirmed the bout on her Instagram page, with the following post:

The two Brazilian fighters are currently #1 and #2, respectively, in the latest USA TODAY Sports women's pound-for-pound rankings and after a lot of back-and-forths between the two fighters, a superfight has now been eventually confirmed for later this year.

What's next?

Cris Cyborg is currently slated to defend her UFC Featherweight Championship on the 29th of December at UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.