UFC News: Cris Cyborg opens up about her shocking loss at UFC 232

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
134   //    31 Dec 2018, 10:48 IST

Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg

What's the story?

At UFC 232, Amanda Nunes shocked the world by defeating Cris Cyborg in their highly awaited superfight. Cyborg, who suffered the very first loss of her UFC career at the hands of Nunes, opened up about the devastating nature of her defeat in the post-UFC 232 press conference.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 232, Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes shocked the entire world by knocking out the Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg within a minute of the very first round.

With this win, Nunes became the first woman in the UFC to hold two division titles simultaneously, quite possibly cementing her legacy as the Greatest Female Fighter of All Time, surpassing Ronda Rousey.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with the media in the UFC 232 Press Conference, Cyborg reflected on how she had lost her first MMA fight but then trained hard ever since to go on an undefeated streak that lasted 13 years.

Despite that though, Cyborg did remain humble in her loss, stating that she never claimed she was going to end her career undefeated. (H/T: MMAjunkie)

“In the beginning, when I did my first MMA fight, I lost,” Cyborg said backstage at The Forum in Inglewood, California. “I trained for three months, six months, I think. I started training MMA. I did my first fight and I lost. After this day, I trained harder, harder, harder and I stayed 13 years undefeated. I never said I’m going to be invincible. Like, ‘I’m never going to lose,’ I never said that."

What's next?

It'll be interesting to see where Cris Cyborg goes from here and what the future has in store for her inside the Octagon.

