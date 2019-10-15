UFC News: Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi open up about a rematch

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 15 Oct 2019, 19:37 IST

Doo Ho Choi vs. Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson made his wishes known for a rematch with Doo Hoi Choi in an interview after his Unanimous Decision win against Kron Gracie at UFC on ESPN+ 19 last weekend. Bouncing back from a four-fight losing streak, Swanson was pumped enough to say that the bout with Choi was one of the special moments of his career and that they owe a revisiting of the bout to the fans.

Upon hearing Swanson’s statement, Choi took to Instagram to post his opinions on the matter as well.

Doo Ho Choi shares his thoughts about a rematch

The last fight between Choi and Swanson took place in 2016 at UFC 206. Although Swanson won that contest via Unanimous Decision, both the fighters were lauded equally for putting up a great show and their fight went on to win the “Fight of the Year”.

When Swanson commented that he would be interested in a rematch of their 2016-bout, Choi posted on Instagram that he felt the same way as well. But currently, "The Korean Superboy" is serving in the military of his homeland, South Korea, which requires him to stay in the country for the duration of his tenure. However, he is game for the fight if UFC can arrange for it to happen in Busan (or anywhere else in South Korea).

Choi has only fought once since his loss to Swanson, and that was against Jeremy Stephens in 2018 at UFC Fight Night 124. He lost the bout via knockout in the second round. Swanson, on the other hand, is coming off a great win which also earned him a “Fight of the Night” bonus. He is now looking forward to fight at UFC on ESPN+ 23 on December 21. The event will feature the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega in the main card.

