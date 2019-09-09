UFC News: Curtis Blaydes is ready to take up on anything and anyone

Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes was thoroughly dominant in his fight against Shamil Abdurakhimov in one of the featured bouts of UFC 242. Blaydes proved his mettle as one of the best Heavyweight fighters out there once again by defeating his rival by the end of the second round.

Blaydes said that nothing that happened in the fight surprised him even the least bit. On the contrary, the bout proceeded pretty much in the same manner as he had assumed it would and prepared for it.

Blaydes talks about the win and future fights

The "Razor" brought down his Russian opponent with a series of punches and elbows to Shamil’s head and body, pinning him against the cage till the referee intervened. Blaydes was already looking forward to the next fight right after this one ended.

“It feels really good to get the win and I'm really excited to go for the next one. The fight was exactly how we predicted it might happen; how to hold him, get him on the ground, takedowns, everything.”

Although Blaydes wants to show his class against the top names of his division, he knows he has to be patient for his time to come. He said that he is well aware his next fights would not be against former Champion Daniel Cormier or his successor and current title-holder, Stipe Miocic.

He would certainly like another crack at Francis Ngannou, but the chances of that currently looks slim to him as well, given how his current head-to-head against the French fighter is 0-2. Junior dos Santos is yet another former Champion he desires to fight, but he is willing to wait and watch.

“We have now got to wait and see what happens next. But I am ready for anything, anyone.”

The two fights Blydes lost against Ngannou are his only two defeats as an MMA fighter. With 12 victories under his belt, his dreams to fight the top dogs should soon be a reality.

