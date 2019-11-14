UFC News: Curtis Blaydes vs Junior Dos Santos & Frankie Edgar's Bantamweight debut announced for UFC Fight Night

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

Curtis Blaydes is looking to extend his win-streak to 3 as he takes on his most dangerous challenge in over a year - former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos. The Brazillian former champion hasn't fought since the end of June when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou.

Being knocked out by Ngannou is a pain that Blaydes knows all too well as it happened to him around this time a year ago - and it wasn't even the first time that happened. However, Dos Santos will look to get back to winning ways as the two Heavyweights meet on January 25th in the headliner of UFC Fight Night Raleigh.

The announcement was made by UFC and it's the event that will happen a week after Conor McGregor's expected PPV return (January 18th).

In the co-main event, Frankie Edgar will make his Bantamweight debut as he takes on #3 ranked Cory Sandhagen. It's a big move following his loss to Max Holloway and what may have been his final bid to become a champion at Featherweight.

Many believe that Bantamweight will be his natural weight class as Edgar hardly used to cut weight, to begin with.

To cut to 135 won't be much of a stretch to him, but Sandhagen presents a very difficult opening party for The Answer. It's going to be interesting to see what goes down, but that's already a must-see Fight Night with two solid bouts to stack the main event and co-main event.

If Curtis Blaydes picks up the win, then he's going to have to wait it out for a while or take another fight before he gets into title contention. Daniel Cormier is expected to challenge Stipe Miocic in the trilogy fight while the clear-cut #1 contender Francis Ngannou is impatiently waiting for another fight.