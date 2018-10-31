UFC News: Curtis Millender vs Siyar Bahadurzada reportedly added to UFC 232

Curtis Millender returns to the Octagon later this year

What's the story?

Another fascinating Welterweight fight has been added to UFC's year-end pay-per-view, as Curtis Millender is set to face off against Siyar Bahadurzada at UFC 232.

In case you didn't know...

On the back of a hot streak, Millender was signed by the UFC in January of 2018 and made his promotional debut the very next month against Thiago Alves at UFC Fight Night 126, which he won via second-round TKO in order to mark his arrival to the UFC in fascinating fashion.

Siyar Bahardurzada, meanwhile, signed with the UFC in 2011, however, it wasn't until April of 2012 that he had the chance to make his Octagon debut. In his first fight under the UFC, Siyar defeated Paulo Thiago within 42 seconds of the very first round.

The heart of the matter

According to an initial report from MMAjunkie, Welterweight upstart Millender will be facing veteran fighter Bahardurzada at UFC 232 in December at Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is yet to be confirmed by UFC officials but by this point, reports pretty much suggest that the bout will be made official within the next few hours.

Millender, who is currently on a six-fight winning streak, last competed in the Octagon at UFC 226 when he defeated Max Griffin via split decision. Bahardurzada, on the other hand, has won his last three fights in the UFC as well, making this Welterweight fight all the more exciting.

What's next?

UFC 232 will be headlined by the returning Jon Jones who faces arch-rival Alexander Gustafsson for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and the co-main event is a women’s featherweight title bout between Cris Cyborg and women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Below is the full fight card for UFC 232 so far:

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson – for light heavyweight title

Champ Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes – for women’s featherweight title

Corey Anderson vs. Ilir Latifi

Michael Chiesa vs. Carlos Condit

Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Nathaniel Wood

Ryan Hall vs. B.J. Penn

Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

Curtis Millender vs Siyar Bahardurzada