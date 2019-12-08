UFC News: Cynthia Calvillo talks about getting fined because of missing weight for fight against Marina Rodriguez

Shiven.Sachdeva FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 08 Dec 2019, 21:34 IST SHARE

Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo's much-anticipated fight against Marina Rodriguez on UFC on ESPN 7 is now over, and the bout ended in a majority draw much to the disappointment of the fans.

However, not being able to get a convincing win over Rodriguez was not the only bad news for Calvillo as the 32-year-old was fined 30% by UFC for not missing weight by 4.5 pounds, thus missing the strawweight mark. Calvillo has now stated that she is not averse to the idea of moving up in the weight class.

Here is what Calvillo told MMAJunkie regarding not making weight:

I don’t want to make excuses, It’s unfortunate that it happened. It was something we were trying to prepare for again. But once again, I had to deal with my body shutting down. I don’t want to make any excuses. I just want to go back to the drawing board, and we’re going to work on that, whether it means me moving up a weight class and that’s what I’m going to have to do.

She further stated that she would hate to look like an unprofessional person. Saying that she works so 'god-dang' hard. She also said that if someone were to spend a week with her, they would know that she isn't here to **** around.