UFC News: Cyril Gane talks about upcoming bout at Fight Night Busan

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Dec 2019, 20:17 IST SHARE

Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane is a genuine talent to be reckoned with in the UFC’s heavyweight division. The Frenchman has arrived with a bang with two back to back wins in the UFC against Raphael Pessoa and Don’Tale Mayes and is undefeated in professional MMA with a record of 5 wins and no losses.

Gane will be looking to make the early momentum count as he steps inside the Octagon to face Tanner Boser at UFC on ESPN+ 23 in Busan, South Korea in his last fight of the year.

Ahead of the fight, Gane spoke to MMA Junkie about his plans for the future.

“If I win my next fight, we’ll see what the matchmakers have in store for me, but I’m not in a hurry. I think things are already progressing pretty well for me. It’s only been five years that I started combat sports, so things are going well for me.”

Gane said that he is taking his fight against Boser seriously because the latter is an experienced campaigner.

“He’s an opponent that I have to be cautious against because he doesn’t have one specific strong suit. He can do a bit of everything, so I have to be careful.”

The Frenchman promised that he will put on a show come fight night.

“Unfortunately, I can’t predict the outcome of my fights; it’s always a surprise. What I can assure you is that my nickname ‘Bon Gamin’ is always associated with entertainment.”