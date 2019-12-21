UFC Fight Night Busan: Da Un Jung gets crowd on its feet with highlight-reel KO

Da Un Jung

Da Un Jung has arrived and how! Fighting in front of his hometown crowd, South Korean fighter Jung put on a show, making quick work of his opponent Mike Rodriguez at UFC Busan inside the Sajik Arena. The pair fought each other in a light heavyweight bout where Jung flattened Rodriguez in the first minute of the first round of the contest.

This was only Jung's second UFC outing and he picked up his second win on the trot. On his UFC debut, Jung had defeated Khadis Ibragimov via submission.

This time around, the South Korean fighter brought the crowd to their feet with an absolutely stunning performance, putting Rodriguez to sleep in no time.

Rodriguez had entered the fight with one win and one loss under his belt.

The fight started off with both competitors looking to inflict some early damage on each other with some kicks which got the Busan crowd popping.

A minute into the first round, Jung connected with a massive right hand which floored Rodriguez. Jung piled some nasty ground and pound on Rodriguez, who was knocked out cold as the referee stepped in to save him from further damage.

