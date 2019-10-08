UFC News: Dan Hooker on why Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje "have" to fight him

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

Dan Hooker is coming off the biggest win of his career, having beaten #6 ranked UFC Lightweight and former title challenger Al Iaquinta. Following the fight, he called out the most recent title challenger Dustin Poirier for a fight in 2020 in New Zealand.

Poirier was quick to shut down the call-out, stating that he's fighting "The Irishman" [Conor McGregor] next. Hooker was quick to respond as well, telling him not to "chase a leprechaun" and face a "real fighter".

The Kiwi Lightweight was on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN and revealed why either Poirier or Justin Gaethje will "have" to fight him.

"One of you have to fight me"

Justin Gaethje is another contender who is likely the next in line for a Lightweight Championship shot after Tony Ferguson. However, Hooker believes that either Poirier or Gaethje has to fight him, telling Ariel Helwani:

“He’s [Dustin Poirier] the highest-ranked guy and I just beat the No. 6 in the world in pretty convincing fashion. He’s coming off a loss, he doesn’t have a fight so he’s the highest-ranked guy that doesn’t have a fight. I’ll start my way into the top. He’s No. 2 so I’ll start there.”

Acknowledging Poirier's rejection of his call-out, he said:

“But then who do I ask next? Who’s next on the list? If you work your way down, then you got Justin Gaethje. What’s he going to say when I ask him? He’s going to say the exact same thing Dustin Poirier just said. He’s going to say ‘I’m waiting for the Irishman, I’m waiting for Conor McGregor.’ Well you can’t both be waiting for Conor McGregor. Poirier and Gaethje can’t both fight him. One of you have to fight me.”

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is an option as well. Hooker praised Cowboy Cerrone, calling him a "gangster". However, while he loves the fight and knows Cerrone will accept it, he thinks it's bad form to call out someone who is on a losing streak.

