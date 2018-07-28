UFC News: Dan Severn calls Jon Jones 'his own worst enemy'

UFC 182: Jones v Cormier

What's the story?

Former Ultimate Fighting Champion, Dan 'The Beast' Severn was recently interviewed on The Hannibal TV. During the interview, the UFC Hall of Famer was asked his opinion on the various setbacks which had been faced by Jon Jones.

Severn gave his frank opinion of Jones' actions and called him out for his 'stupidity'.

In case you didn't know...

Jones has been engulfed in controversy in the recent part of his career. After years of being on top of the Mixed Martial Arts scene, his actions have cast doubts regarding his career.

Since the beginning of his career, he has been stripped of the title on three separate occasions, for three separate incidents. The first time he had to be pulled out of the UFC 187 due to being indefinitely suspended after a hit-and-run incident. Prior to this, he had also failed a blood test with cocaine coming up on the results, a month before his UFC 182 bout against Cormier.

A potential doping violation in 2016, saw him suspended once again for a year, with the interim title being stripped from him a second time.

He returned in 2017 and defeated Cormier to become Champion once again, but only a month later, yet another potential doping violation saw him stripped of the title for the third time.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Severn said that it was difficult to fix 'stupidity'. He said that Jones had the world in his grasp, but due to his actions, he was now no longer considered as credible as before. The repetition of the incidents did not help him either.

"He had the world by the tail, and because of his own stupidity, or the way he reacted to certain situations, you have a lot of people questioning him. I would never question him like that before, but it wasn't like it was one isolated type case."

Severn talked about how Jones was extremely talented and introduced a new dimension of fighting in the Octagon. He had influenced others through his style, but in the end, he was 'his own worst enemy'.

"He is his own worst enemy. Very talented, he raised the bar to a whole new dimension."

He ended by saying while Jones was indeed talented, he was shortsighted in other aspects.

You can see the interview here:

What's next?

Jones and the disciplinary judgment is yet to be known. Jones recently updated saying that he did not know when he would be able to return to the Octagon.

He did, however, say that his best days in the UFC were ahead.