UFC News: Dana White believes Tyson Fury will get 'smashed' if he competes in MMA

Tyson Fury

UFC President Dana White did not sugar-coat his words when he was asked about his views on the undefeated heavyweight champion, boxer Tyson Fury expressing his desire to step inside the Octagon to compete in an MMA fight.

White questions why Fury wants to get smashed in an MMA fight

While addressing the matter while speaking to TMZ Sports, White did not dismiss the possibility of Fury competing inside the Octagon, but he did seem bewildered as to why Fury would want to step into the Octagon and risk tarnishing his undefeated status and getting smashed in an MMA bout. (h/t Bleacher Report)

Listen, anything's possible. If Tyson Fury wants to fight in MMA, I've got a ton of guys that would love to fight him. I just don't know why. Promoted the right way, [Fury] could be a part of three or four of the biggest fights in heavyweight [boxing] history. Why come over and get smashed when you could stay there?

White's comments came after Fury told Sky Sports he is open to venturing into the world of MMA through UFC. He also mentioned that he wants former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor to train him for his debut.

"We may see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year"@Tyson_Fury has announced he wants to make his MMA debut this year, and may even be trained by @TheNotoriousMMA. pic.twitter.com/QJnZf3Eiq0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 27, 2019

Former UFC heavyweight Frank Mir also extended a helping hand to Fury and said that he would love to help Fury prepare for a cross over to MMA.

@Tyson_Fury I hear you may be crossing over into MMA, champ. I’ve been in the game along time and it would be an honor to train together and help you crossover. Let’s make it happen @MTKGlobal — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) October 29, 2019

Fury recently forayed into the world of pro-wrestling by competing in a high-octane encounter against Braun Strowman at WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Fury won the exciting back and forth encounter by knocking out Braun Strowman with a signature right cross.

Should he choose to fight in the UFC, White is unlikely to restrict him because the heavyweight Fury will attract massive crowds and a match up against the likes of Stipe Miocic or Daniel Cormier is bound to send a lot of tongues wagging, and most certainly promises to be good business for the promotion.