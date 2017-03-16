UFC News: Dana White claims that Conor McGregor will face Floyd Mayweather

UFC president Dana White has given his nod to the super fight.

What’s the story?

Combat sports fans are currently delighted and euphoric because the potential super fight between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and retired boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather is a step closer to being a reality. According to Foxsports, UFC president Dana White recently made an appearance on ‘Conan’ on Wednesday night. During his interview with the host Conan O’Brien, White revealed that a super fight between Mayweather and McGregor will happen.

In case you didn’t know...

‘Money’ Mayweather and “Mystic Mac” have been trading insults with each other by bantering back and forth for months. Their banter has helped in hyping up the potential fight a lot.

The retired boxer recently presented a date in June for the proposed super fight. However, the UFC Lightweight champion is still to disclose whether he will fight on the proposed date or not.

The heart of the matter

Dana White had been shooting down the idea for a proposed super fight for months. However, he has apparently changed his mind regarding the fight. White said the following during his appearance on Conan:

“I do. I do think it’s going to happen, I think it’s going to be a tough deal, there’s obviously a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people so that always makes it tougher. On the flipside, there’s so much money involved, I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

He also claimed that “The Notorious” will demolish the boxer in an MMA fight with relative ease. He stated the following:

“If this was a mixed martial arts fight, it wouldn’t last 30 seconds, Conor would destroy him.”

What’s next?

“Mystic Mac” is currently expecting the birth of his first child and is taking a break from fighting. It’s difficult to speculate and foretell whether McGregor will face the #1 contender for his lightweight title or will he really face Mayweather in a super fight. However, if a super fight does happen it won’t be taking place in June. There is some hearsay that McGregor won’t face ‘Money’ on such short notice and would rather fight him in September.

Author’s take

If a super fight does happen it will certainly break a lot of PPV records. Mayweather vs. McGregor will surely eclipse all previous PPV records. Everyone is enthralled by the potential super fight. However, it would be great if McGregor also defends his lightweight title soon.

