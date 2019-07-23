UFC News: Dana White claims that Cris Cyborg is afraid of a rematch against Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes faced off at UFC 232

What's the story?

UFC President Dana White was recently in conversation with TMZ and during the interview, White stated that former UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg apparently doesn't want another fight against Amanda Nunes.

In case you didn't know...

Having made her promotional debut at UFC 198 against Leslie Smith at Catchweight, Cris Cyborg won her debut fight by TKO in the first round. At UFC 214, Cyborg won the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship when she defeated Tonya Evinger to mark her first title win in the promotion.

Following two successful title defenses against Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya, Cyborg faced reigning Bantamweight Champion, Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. Nunes defeated Cyborg by knockout early in the first round, handing her the first knockout loss in her MMA career.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of Cris Cyborg's upcoming fight against Felicia Spencer at UFC 240, UFC President Dana White told TMZ that a rematch between Cyborg and Nunes is unlikely to happen despite the former being the obvious choice to fight for the 145-pound belt again if she beats Spencer.

As per Dana White, Cyborg, at this point, is afraid that she would lose again to Nunes if a rematch ever occurs between the two. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

"I think it’s pretty obvious why she wouldn’t want that fight. It’s a bad fight for her. I think that [Cyborg] is at the point where she’s afraid to lose again. Losing again isn’t something she’s interested in.”

What's next?

Cris Cyborg will face Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 which takes place on the 27th of July at the Rogers Place in Canada. Amanda Nunes, on the other hand, is fresh off a successful title defense against Holly Holm at UFC 239. It will be interesting to note if Dana White eventually changes his mind and books a rematch between Cyborg and Nunes.