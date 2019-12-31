UFC News: Dana White confirms that his promotion is in talks of booking Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero

Israel Adesanya could mark his first title defense against Yoel Romero

UFC President Dana White recently spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, and during the conversation, the former revealed that the Ultimate Fighting Championship is currently working on booking UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in a fight against Yoel Romero.

When did Israel Adesanya win the UFC Middleweight Championship?

Having won the interim UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 236 by beating Kelvin Gastelum, Adesanya faced Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243 in a title unification bout.

Heading into the fight, Adesanya compiled a winning streak of 6 in the promotion, and at UFC 243, The Last Stylebender won the fight via second-round knockout to win the UFC Middleweight Championship. The win also earned him a Performance of the Night award.

Dana White confirms that UFC is in talks of booking Adesanya vs Romero

Adesanya has been linked with a potential title fight against Romero for months now, and UFC President Dana White has now confirmed that the promotion is finally in talks of booking a title bout between the pair. (H/T: BJ Penn)

Speaking to ESPN recently, this is what White said:

“We’re looking at Yoel Romero. (Adesanya) wants that fight. He wants to fight Yoel Romero. Nobody wants to fight Yoel Romero. Nobody’s screaming, ‘I want to fight Yoel Romero.’ He is.”-White said.

What's next for the UFC Middleweight Division?

The return of former UFC Middleweight Champion Whittaker has been confirmed for the upcoming UFC 248 pay-per-view, and with Darren Till also a part of the division, notable MW fighters have been calling out The Gorilla as well. Romero and Adesanya, on the other hand, could potentially headline UFC 248.