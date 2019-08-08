UFC News: Dana White dismisses Jorge Masvidal's Conor McGregor ultimatum

UFC Fight Night Till v Masvidal

What's the story?

Ever since his stunning KO victory over Ben Askren at UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal has seemingly only had eyes for one opponent - Conor McGregor.

However, UFC President Dana White has knocked back all talk that a fight between the two could be booked next, instead indicating that Masvidal is going to be matched with Leon Edwards, claiming that a fight between the pair would "definitely be a good fight to make."

In case you didn't know...

Masvidal and Edwards had an altercation backstage at UFC London in March. Ever since then they have seemed destined to meet each other in the octagon.

While Edwards has been very clear that he would like to meet Masvidal in the cage sooner rather than later, Gamebred has been trying to entice McGregor back into action, claiming that he sees the Irishman as an "easy pay-cheque."

The heart of the matter

Sportskeeda spoke to Leon Edwards earlier this week and addressed Masvidal's attempts to fight McGregor over Rocky, to which he responded:

"It’s hilarious. He’s chasing Conor McGregor who’s a lightweight or a featherweight, he’s making an excuse, he’s running and hiding. It’s hilarious to me, to see this man put on a show, thinking he’s this gangster but now he’s trying to duck the fight.

"We’ll see, I think they’ll force it on him. It’s the only fight that makes sense in this division and it’s the biggest fight in this division, so we’ll settle this."

White, meanwhile, all but shut down talks of a potential McGregor-Masvidal bout, stating:

"Listen, we're going to offer him a fight and if he accepts the fight he does, and if he doesn't, he doesn't, You can't make ultimatums."

What's next?

It is likely that White already has a very clear plan for McGregor's next fight; the Irishman is the UFC's top asset, after all. White has made it clear that a fight between McGregor and Masvidal is simply not an option at this point.

With Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman set to face off for the UFC welterweight title next, you have to assume it is only a matter of time before Masvidal vs Edwards is made official.