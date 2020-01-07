UFC News: Dana White slams those disrespecting Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone ahead of Conor McGregor fight

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is all set for the biggest fight of his career as he takes on Conor McGregor in the first PPV of the decade. Given that many felt McGregor should face Justin Gaethje instead, Cerrone has been viewed as a "tune-up" fight for the Irishman.

In the eyes of many, McGregor is a tough stylistic fight for Cerrone. Moreover, considering the fact that Cerrone is on a 2-fight skid, the UFC veteran has been overlooked by the majority of the fans.

Dana White doesn't belong to that majority though, and being a big fan of Cerrone himself, he told ESPN that he was appalled at the level of disrespect that 'Cowboy' has been shown during the build to this fight (H/T Express.co.uk):

“The level of disrespect being shown to ‘Cowboy’ through this whole thing...apparently people forgot [how good he is].

White is aware that Cerrone lost to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, but reminded people that he's lost two in a row before and has come back even stronger.

“‘Cowboy’ has lost two in a row. But ‘Cowboy’ has lost two in a row and gone on unbelievable runs. So let’s not count ‘Cowboy’ out.”

When asked if there was any "disappointment" about Cerrone being McGregor's opponent, White affirmed that it's a "crock of s**t" to say that anybody is upset about it.

“Nobody is disappointed about Cerrone, I promise you that. I guarantee you it will be the biggest bar business - etc, etc. [It’s] a crock of s**t to say anybody is disappointed about Conor versus Cerrone. Crock of s**t. Crock of s**t.

He proceeded to justify the decision, telling ESPN that it makes sense given that both men lost their last fight.

“If you look at the way we do our matchmaking, Conor lost his last fight. And Cerrone lost his last fight."

White is right in thinking that it's a good fight for business - as is any McGregor fight. The fact that it sold out in a matter of minutes goes to show that McGregor's popularity is still at an all-time high.

If Cerrone wins, his stock and popularity will rise significantly and nobody can say that it isn't well-deserved.