UFC News: Dana White wants to see Jones vs Cormier III at Heavyweight

UFC 214: Weigh-ins

What’s the story?

UFC President Dana White has revealed the he hopes to see Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier face off one last time before Cormier calls a close on his illustrious career.

In a recent interview with Laura Sanko, the UFC President had this to say…

“The Cormier [vs Jones] fight doesn’t need to happen again, but I think people want it to happen again, I want to see it again, I know they both want it. I want to see it at heavyweight, but those two are so stubborn, they both want it at 205.”

In case you didn’t know…

Daniel Cormier v Jon Jones is undeniably one of the most legendary and intense rivalries in the history of mixed martial arts.

The iconic pair have met twice before, both times at light-heavyweight. The first bout at UFC 182 was won by Jones via unanimous decision. The second meeting took place at UFC 214, however, it was a No Contest after Jones tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The heart of the matter…

Daniel Cormier is running on borrowed time in the UFC - He had originally planned to call time on his career back in May. For now, it seems that all talks of retirement have been put on hold as he prepares to defend his heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 later this month.

There appears to be very little doubt that Cormier could be convinced to stick around for one last scrap with his greatest rival, meanwhile, Jones would surely be as game as ever.

What’s next?

A lot could hinge on what happens at UFC 241 on August 17th. If Daniel Cormier was to lose convincingly or sustain a serious injury – there is always a possibility that Dana White may decide that the time for Jones vs Cormier III has passed.

On the other hand, if Cormier is able to successfully defend his belt, there is a very real possibility that a marquis event against Jon Jones could be on the horizon.

