UFC News: Daniel Cormier Fulfilled His 'Dream' Today

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 28 // 29 Oct 2018, 15:01 IST

What's the story?

Daniel Cormier is the both the UFC Heavyweight and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Since winning the titles, he has been on a seemingly undefeatable roll. He is the first person in the history of the company to hold both those titles at the same time.

With this in mind, it would be safe to assume that he had everything that he wanted. Well, Cormier had other dreams outside the UFC as well. And today, the UFC Champion got to fulfill one such dream.

In case you didn't know...

UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier is on a roll. With only one defeat in his entire career, he is now set to face the 'Black Beast' Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

The Champion last defended his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in January of this year, when he was able to defeat Volkan Oezdemir. On the other side of things, in his last fight at UFC 226, Cormier made history by winning the Heavyweight Title, while also holding the Light Heavyweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Cormier was recently part of the opening for the NFL on Fox broadcast, and to say that he was happy with this would be a huge understatement. He took to Twitter, to talk about what the opportunity meant to him.

He said that his 'dream' had come true after having the honour of opening the broadcast for NFL on Fox. It was 'amazing' for him, after being a fan of the Saints team his entire life.

Today, a dream came true. I had the incredible honor of opening the NFL on Fox broadcast. I am a lifelong Saints fan, so this was truly amazing for me. I’m so thankful for all the opportunities I’ve gained over the years through @foxsports and the @ufc. I’ll never forget this one pic.twitter.com/m6XXSKs1mj — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 28, 2018

He closed off the tweet, talking about how thankful he was to have gained the opportunity in the first place, and that he would never forget this one in his life.

What's next?

Daniel Cormier will headline the UFC 230 pay-per-view event when he goes face to face with Derrick Lewis for his UFC Heavyweight Title.